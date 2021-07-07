The Yorkshire Academy of Film and Television (YAFTA) project, founded by award-winning businesswoman, psychologist and psychotherapist, Charlotte Armitage hosts acting classes in schools with a focus on the development of psychological skills to support individual student growth, mental health, and wellbeing.

They will start from September and are engaging, non-invasive, inclusive opportunities to identify and address the early presentations of anxiety in school-age pupils, from KS1 to KS4 nd allows interventions to be made before anxieties manifest into more challenging behavioral difficulties in adolescence and adulthood.

It comes as NHS England recently announced that young people had been “hit hard” by the Covid-19 crisis, the worry that self-harm is becoming normalised in young people with Mental Health Minister, Nadine Dorries warning against labeling a generation of young people with mental health issues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlotte Armitage.

Ms Armitage, who is also the managing director of (YAFTA), based in Leeds said: "This past 18 months have been extremely disruptive and challenging for young people. As someone who works in mental health and supports people psychologically on a daily basis, I am passionate about preventative care to avoid a pandemic of mental illness developing in the current generation of children.

"Mental distress presents differently in children compared to adults, and many times this anxiety or distress is not recognized in children as it can present in a number of different ways. Addressing anxiety early on can prevent it from manifesting into difficulties that can become much harder to treat. Given the impact that the lockdown and pandemic have had on children’s mental health and wellbeing now is a crucial time for a safe, emotional outlet to be offered to children.”