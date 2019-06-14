Father of girl sent home for wearing earring glues himself to school gates on Facebook Live

Have your say

A father of a girl who was sent home for wearing an earring glued himself to the school gates in protest this afternoon.

Geoff Smith, 49, had his demonstration livestreamed on Facebook in a bid to fight for Bobbiemay's "legal right to an education".

The protest today.

The 14-year-old was allegedly sent home from Cockburn John Charles Academy in Belle Isle, Leeds for wearing the discreet, clear earring, which her family says helps "ease her migraines".

Geoff, a self-employed roofer, covered his hands with glue and a type of plaster called Polyfilla and stuck them to two metal bars outside the school.

His protest lasted around one hour but he eventually pulled his hands free when ordered to do so by police.

A layer of skin remained attached to the bars.

Geoff Smith with his daughter.

During the standoff, the father said: "I have superglued myself to the gate.

"My daughter has got a legal right to an education.

"The superglue is burning my hands at the minute... but I would put myself through any pain so my daughter can live life without pain."

After less than a minute a worker from the school comes over and asks: "What are you doing?".

The piercing.

Geoff, who works as a roofer, instructs the man to call the fire brigade.

West Yorkshire Police and the fire service attended the scene during lunchtime.

When Geoff yanked himself free, he entered the school to talk to senior staff.