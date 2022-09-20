Only a handful of primary, secondary and further education institutions in the city have been awarded Ofsted’s prestigious “outstanding” rating in the past couple of years.
Take a look at our list to see if your kids’ school is on there.
1. Dixons Trinity Academy, Chapeltown
Inspectors said, in January 2022: "Trustees, leaders and staff have established a school with excellence at the core of everything that takes place. The highest expectations are set for all pupils. Leaders have designed a curriculum to help pupils thrive, both personally and academically." Headteacher Natalie Brookshaw is pictured with some of the pupils outside the school.
Photo: Simon Hulme
2. Hillcrest Acadamy, Chapeltown
Following an inspection in May 2022, Ofsted inspectors said: "Pupils feel happy and safe at school. At all times, in lessons and throughout the school day, pupils’ behaviour is exemplary. Pupils are polite, courteous and friendly. They treat one another with respect. Pupils know that adults listen to their concerns and help them. Pupils value the support from the in-school counselling service. Leaders carefully monitor and address any incidents. There is no bullying at the school.
Pictured is headteacher Sam Done outside the school.
Photo: Steve Riding
3. Cockburn School
In a report published in April 2022, inspectors said: "The school site is very calm and incredibly purposeful. Pupils are enormously interested in lessons because curriculum planning is detailed. Teachers use very high-quality resources. "Pupils are admirably independent. They listen carefully to teachers’ instructions and then apply themselves diligently to the work set."
Photo: Google maps
4. Elliott Hudson College
The 16+ learning facility kept hold of its "outstanding" status following an focussed visit in November 2020. Speaking of difficulties faced during the Covid 19 pandemic, inspectors wrote: "Through
careful planning and the support of teachers, students and stakeholders, they have achieved their objective of providing a safe environment where staff can deliver an appropriate blend of face-to-face and online learning."
Photo: google