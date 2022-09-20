2. Hillcrest Acadamy, Chapeltown

Following an inspection in May 2022, Ofsted inspectors said: "Pupils feel happy and safe at school. At all times, in lessons and throughout the school day, pupils’ behaviour is exemplary. Pupils are polite, courteous and friendly. They treat one another with respect. Pupils know that adults listen to their concerns and help them. Pupils value the support from the in-school counselling service. Leaders carefully monitor and address any incidents. There is no bullying at the school. Pictured is headteacher Sam Done outside the school.

Photo: Steve Riding