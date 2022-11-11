Kindercare Craven Bank, Harewood Road – registered as Busy Bees – was praised by education regulator Ofsted, following an inspection back in September.

The report, published earlier this week by the schools regulator, said children are happy and safe and have made good bonds with staff, and gave the nursery a coveted “good” rating.

It added: “Children have lots of activities to choose from which have been planned to support their interests and next stage of development. Children remain engaged with activities for long periods of time. As a result, children's behaviour is good. Staff have high expectations for all children and know them well.”

Busy Bees at East Keswick (Photo: Google)

The report stated older children were well-prepared for starting school and demonstrated good levels of self-confidence.

It added: “They show an interest in stories and are frequently encouraged to enjoy stories independently. Toddlers sit and look at their own books before lunch and older children sit in the book area and enjoy a story with their friends.”

Children at the nursery, it said, learn about recycling and the environment, and are encouraged to learn about what can be recycled.