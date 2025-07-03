Bradford children shine as authors in City's Literature Festival

Children's Stories Take Centre Stage

"I loved being an author for my own age group!" exclaimed one Foxhill pupil, capturing the excitement that rippled through workshops across Bradford's schools. Inspired by 11-year-old Gabriel Khan's The Adventures of Gabriel, co-authored with his mother Kate Markland, children from Foxhill Primary, Beckfoot and Dixons Academies stepped into the spotlight as storytellers.

Working in pairs, young authors crafted tales that burst with imagination, from marshmallow apocalypses to musical astronauts. Their stories weren't just creative exercises; they were celebrations of childhood wonder, unbound by adult expectations of perfection.

Young Voices, Big Impact

At Foxhill Primary, Years 5 and 6 pupils buzzed with pride as they shaped their narratives, their creativity captured in workshop photographs. The energy was infectious, at Beckfoot Heaton on June 30, Year 6 pupils became storytelling mentors, guiding Year 5 students through the creative process. Boys who typically shy away from writing were begging to write more their enthusiasm lighting up teachers.

The week's highlight came July 1 in Bradford City Square, where Dixons Manningham pupils took to BCB Radio airwaves. As they read their stories aloud, their voices carried across the city, each child reflecting on "what it meant to them to be authors of their own stories."

Amplifying Every Voice

StoryQuest™ recognises that every child has stories to tell. By prioritising imagination over technical perfection, the programme gives voice to children who might otherwise remain silent, particularly boys who struggle with traditional writing, and pupils with SEND and SEMH challenges who often face barriers to creative expression.

"When children become authors, they find their voice," said Kate Markland, programme co-founder. "StoryQuest™ doesn't just teach storytelling, it celebrates the unique perspective every child brings to the world."When asked to reflect on their authoring experience, children gained something precious: the knowledge that their stories matter, their voices count, and their imagination has power.

A City Listening to Its Young Authors

These young authors didn't just participate in the city's cultural celebrations, they helped define them, proving that the most authentic stories often come from the youngest voices.

