The college has created an inspirational and ambitious community of young women

It offers the independence of college with the support of a school, and prides itself in creating an inspirational and ambitious community of young women, led by a dedicated team of teachers and other staff.

Sanam Ali, Post 16 Respect Lead said: “We understand that students excel best in a respectful and safe setting, which is why we operate an open-door policy, making ourselves as accessible as possible to all students.”

There’s an extensive programme of support and extra-curricular activities in place to help the students achieve their potential, including an enrichment programme which offers Sixth Form students the opportunity to build new skills to take on to university or into the workplace.

Students are encouraged to push themselves to learn new skills, inside and outside the classroom Picture: John Houlihan

Community work

The programme promotes giving back to the local community through volunteering. Students are encouraged to push themselves to learn new skills, inside and outside the classroom, or expand their horizons through travel. Students spend two hours a week on the course, provided by teaching staff and external providers.

Iffat Ahmad, Careers Lead says the programme has many benefits: “We believe that partnership work is central to unlocking the potential of all students.”

Former pupils agree that the support network is transformative and optimises the potential of each pupil. “Every tutor went beyond my expectations with the principal aim of ensuring I was able to pursue a successful career and positive future,” said Fatima Laher, Alumna.

As well as catering for the wellbeing of the pupils, the school is dedicated to outstanding teaching and learning outcomes, offering a high quality experience to all sixth formers.

Happy and successful

David Cooper, Co-Headteacher said: “Our young people have a wide-range of opportunities for self-transformation and will enjoy a truly enriching experience in and out of the college environment.

“We strongly believe in the capacity of our students to make a difference in their communities as role models and leaders of the future. Our commitment is to ensure we put students first and we will do everything in our power to enable our young people to be happy and successful.”