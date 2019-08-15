A Level results 2019 - the Leeds and Wakefield students celebrating top grades

Students are celebrating in Leeds and Wakefield today as the A Level results of university hopefuls across the cities have been revealed.

Results published so far show that at Horsforth School, over a quarter of results achieved were at A* to A grade, with a third of students at The Grammar School earning such grades following their exams.

Students at Abbey Grange Church of England Academy, Butcher Hill, Leeds, celebrating their A Level results. Pictured are Erin Kershaw-Smith, Haja Kamara, Hishaam Maqsood-Shah, Joseph Aggrey, Tom Elton, Alex Clark, and Danni Banks.

At Guiseley School, over 21 per cent of students achieved three or more A* to A grades, with more than 73 per cent achieving three grades between A* and C.

Wakefield College students achieved an overall pass rate of 96 per cent - the 16th year running the result has exceeded 95 per cent.

Over at Wakefield Girls’ High School, its cohort achieved 42 percent A* to A grades. Almost 70 per cent of results achieved were at grades A* to B and overall 100 per cent of the school’s

students achieved three or more A Level passes, with 18 girls achieving an impressive three or more A* or A grades overall.

High-achievers at Abbey Grange Church of England Academy, Butcher Hill, Leeds, were celebrating this morning.

Wakefield College's Ella Street, who will study at the University of Oxford.

Among them was 19-year-old Hishaam Maqsood-Shah, who is heading to Newcastle University to study medicine with a dream to become a neurosurgeon after getting an A* in biology, A in economic and Bs in psychology and chemistry.

The head boy, who was up until 4.30am worrying about his results, says that he was most excited to share the news with his 73-year-old grandfather, Mohammed Mansoor, who came to England from Pakistan and has always told his family about the importance of education.

Hishaam said: "He's always drilled that into us."

He added that the feeling of getting his results was "just pure relief".

Abbey Grange students Ethan Dodd, who got two A*s and one A, Euan Holwill, who got As and one C, and Matthew Taylor, who got one A* and As.

At Wakefield College, Ella Street achieved an A* in English Literature, A in English and a B in History to secure a place at the University of Oxford to study English.

Ella Wagstaff achieved an A* in Sociology, A* in Psychology and A in Biology but will be taking a gap year before going onto university.

Kelsey Jones was also celebrating after she secured a place at Leeds Beckett University after gaining three straight A grades.

Commenting on her achievements, Ella Street said: “I’m over the moon with my results and can’t wait to start at the University of Oxford. I loved the teaching and support of my lecturers at Wakefield College and was challenged and pushed to improve all the time.”

This year saw 10 A Level subjects achieve a 100 per cent pass rate, including Law, History, Geography, Computer Science, Chemistry, Film Studies and English Literature.

Film Studies achieved 100 per cent for the 16th consecutive year, while English Literature students attained the 100 per cent mark for the 14th year running.

An impressive 86 per cent of A Level Law students achieved A* to C, while in A Level English Literature, 73 per cent got the top marks.

College Principal, Sam Wright, said, “We are extremely proud of our students’ achievements. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students that they continue to deliver great results for the College."

Head of A Levels, Sue Brown said: “This is the first year that all the A Level subjects are on the new tougher, two-year linear qualifications. Our learners have coped admirably with this extra pressure and worked incredibly hard once again to secure these great results.

Many of our learners have now successfully secured places at some of the top universities across the country and are well on their way to realising their ambitions.”

Ms Heidi Jayne-Boyes, head at Wakefield Girls’ High School, said: “These results are testament to our student’s – and our staff’s - hard work and effort over the last two

years and I am delighted to see the girls being rewarded for this.

"We know that the reformed A-Levels are rigorous and challenging and I am very proud of all of our girls.

"This year’s cohort has chosen exciting and varied pathways for the next stage of their journeys, with over one third of girls going onto read STEM based subjects at university.

"I would like to wish all the girls the very best of luck for the next stage of their lives whether this is heading in to employment, taking a gap year or going to university. Whatever they are choosing to do, I know they will do it to the best of their ability, that they will continue to flourish and I hope, be very happy.”

At Guiseley, Kate Erskine, Kai Harrington, Felix Bulham and Natalie Morris all achieved straight A* or A grades in each of their subjects.

Imogen Gill, Ignas Psitulskas, Freddie Armstrong and Jessica Clarke also received strong results and achieved at least two A* to A grades each.

Headteacher Paul Clayton said: “It is wonderful to see so many students achieving the grades that they needed to progress to the next stage of their learning or career.

"Students have worked incredibly hard for these results and it is very pleasing to see them maintaining such high levels of achievement. We wish all our students the very best in their next steps whether that be university, college, employment or apprenticeships."