Gigantic tree blown through Yorkshire barn roof killing farm animals just minutes after children were playing in building
A number of animals from a mobile farm were killed when a huge tree fell on the barn they were housed in, shortly after children were playing in it.
Ian Prentice, the owner of Ian’s Mobile Farm, which provides educational school visits, tweeted he was “absolutely devastated” at the damage caused by Storm Arwen.
Ian estimated that eight chickens had sadly been killed when the tree fell on the barn and house, in Aberford near Leeds, at around 9pm last night (November 26).
The mobile farm’s parrot Rambo was “miraculously” pulled to safety after the terrifying incident.
Ian added that his daughters had been playing with dogs in the barn shortly before the tree fell through the roof.
Initially, the barn was to unsafe to enter so the full scope of the damage was not clear.
On Saturday, Ian was working alongside two friends - Darren Ramsbottom of Excelsior Tree Care and Paul Simpson of Simpson Tree Care - to remove the tree and recover the animals, after the community rallied around the farm.
Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, Ian said he has had “some amazing support” to help make the barn and house feel safe.”
“Least my family are safe my daughters were playing with the dogs there ten minutes earlier,” he added.
“We wouldn’t have managed without Darren and Paul.”