Plumbing and heating engineer from Castleford reaches semi-finals in national competition

Luke Thomson, a plumber from Castleford, has beaten stiff competition to secure a semi-final place in Screwfix’s search for the UK’s Top Tradesperson, which is now in its 16th year.

Luke, 37, has worked as a plumber for 20 years. Professionalism and dedication are what set Luke apart from the hundreds of entries from tradespeople across the UK and Ireland.

As a second-generation heating and plumbing engineer, the trade is in Luke’s blood, and seeing a project transform is the part of the job that gives him the most satisfaction. Over his career, Luke has become a real champion for the trade, and the community at its heart. From supporting apprentices, to helping other tradespeople with problem solving Luke takes real pride in every aspect of the job.

The semi-final stage will see Luke compete against 40 other Top Tradespeople, presenting their skills and story to judges from Screwfix. The semi-finalists will be whittled down to just ten before advancing to the national final at Screwfix Live in September.

And it’s at Screwfix Live, after being put through their paces by a panel of industry experts, one winner will be crowned Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2025 and take home a £20,000 trade bundle of tools, tech, and training.

Luke says: “When I heard that I had been successful in getting to the semi-final stage of the Screwfix Top Tradesperson competition I was shocked. It’s an honour to compete against such talented individuals, and I’m excited to share my story with the judges. I’m passionate about plumbing and heating and look forward to showcasing my skills.”

A chance to join the Hall of Fame

This year’s successful winner will join the likes of the current Top Tradesperson, plumber Mohammed Rahman, and 2023 winner Astrid Arnold in the growing Screwfix Hall of Fame.

Jack Wallace, Marketing Director at Screwfix, added: “Now in its 16th year, our search for the UK and Ireland’s Top Tradesperson continues to highlight the exceptional talent within the trade industry. This year’s entries have been truly inspiring, and I wish all semi-finalists the best of luck as they compete for this year’s title.”

To find out more about Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2025, visit: screwfix.com/stt