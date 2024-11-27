Food donation bags boost Tesco Winter Food Collection as charities prepare for tough winter

Tesco customers can make a huge difference to the lives of Yorkshire people facing hunger and hardship by donating long-life items this week.

This comes as stores in Yorkshire are taking part in the 12th annual Tesco Winter Food Collection, with donated items going directly to the charities Trussell and FareShare.

Both charities expect to see extremely high demand for their services this winter, and the Food Collection provides vital extra donations.

Ken Murphy, Tesco Group CEO, said: “Our partners tell us they’ve seen even more families needing their help and they expect demand to increase this winter, so we’re encouraging Yorkshire customers to donate whatever they can to our Winter Food Collection. With frontline charities and foodbanks facing exceptionally high demand this year, pre-packed donation bags make it easy to make a big difference to someone else’s Christmas.

“We’ve boosted our ongoing support to FareShare and Trussell with a donation of £500,000 each this year to help them meet additional demand through the summer and winter holiday periods when family finances are facing the most strain.”

Trussell research* shows that almost a quarter of children under four are now facing hunger and hardship – making them the age group most at risk – while a record 9.3 million people in the UK are facing hunger and hardship.

FareShare is reporting a similar story in its annual impact report, with the 8,000 charity partners and community groups they support having seen an 86% increase in people accessing their services, and more than two in three of their partner charities are seeing more people accessing their support for the first time**.

In response to this, Tesco is making its pre-packed customer donation bags available at even more stores in an effort to top the 2 million meals donated at last year’s collection.

All large stores already offer them during the supermarket’s Winter Food Collection, but this year 86 of the largest Express stores will also stock them to make donating even easier no matter where you shop.

The bags, which typically cost between £2 and £3, are pre-filled with healthy and nutritious long-life items and can be picked up by Yorkshire customers in store and paid for at the checkout. The donated food is passed to FareShare and Trussell, who will distribute it to charities and food banks to help families who need it most.

Tesco’s Winter Food Collection, the biggest in the UK, runs in Express stores from 25-30 November and in large stores from 28-30 November.

According to FareShare and Trussell are UHT & powered milk, the most-needed items tinned meat and fish, and sponge/rice pudding.

Emma Revie, Trussell Chief Executive, said: “Food banks are a last resort for people who’ve been left facing hunger and hardship. They’re a lifeline, offering a warm welcome and space to be heard. But with so many people unable to afford the essentials right now, food banks are having to purchase record amounts of emergency food.

“I know times are tough for everyone at the moment but, the Tesco Winter Collection is the perfect opportunity to donate. Options like the pre-packed donation bags and round-up-at-till make it easier than ever to support your local food bank today and help end hunger for good.”

Winter is typically the busiest time of year for Tesco’s charity partners, which see a marked increase in the number of people needing to turn to them for support. Between December 2023 and January 2024, Trussell’s community of food banks distributed more than 600,000 food parcels, and they are expecting another tough winter as levels of need remain high.

Kris Gibbon-Walsh, FareShare Chief Executive, said: “For more than 12 years, Tesco has been a brilliant partner, providing vital support to FareShare and communities across the UK, giving food and funding to ensure we can continue getting supplies to over 8,000 charities and community groups.

“The Tesco Winter Food Collection enables us to collect long-life, staple ingredients that complement the fresh surplus food we redistribute. If you’re able to donate just one item at your local store, you’ll be helping to provide a meal for someone in hardship this winter.”

Throughout the year, Tesco donates surplus food from its distribution network and stores through its charity and community partners, FareShare and Olio. Since 2012, Tesco has donated the equivalent of more than 220million meals through its Community Food Connection programme.