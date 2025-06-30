Eight demolition projects in Leeds that are ongoing or in the pipeline including The Core Shopping Centre

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 30th Jun 2025, 12:40 BST

The Leeds city landscape has rapidly changed in recent years.

And as skyscrapers, residential schemes and student blocks get developed in every corner, it means that old buildings whose best years are behind them get knocked down in their place.

The city has seen plenty of structures demolished in recent times, including pubs, railway bridges and shopping centres.

It can be sad to see these old relics of the city go, with some demolitions drawings crowds to witness their destruction.

We’ve featured some of the buildings to have been demolished and some projects that are ongoing or in the pipeline in the gallery below.

The Core Shopping Centre is currently being demolished after four decades in Leeds city centre. In its place, three modern glass-fronted buildings will rise, featuring student accommodation and commercial units.

1. The Core Shopping Centre

Work began recently to demolish the Station Road railway bridge in Cross Gates. The 190-year-old structure is being reconstructed to allow for electric trains to travel on Transpennine route from Leeds to York.

2. Station Road railway bridge

Buildings at Canal Mills, next to the Leeds-Liverpool Canal in Armley, were given the green light to be demolished last September to make way for a scheme to build over 100 new homes.

3. Canal Mills

Kingsdale Court in Seacroft is set to be demolished after Leeds City Council finally completed the purchase of the flats on the site. Plans for new council housing are set to push ahead after the council's five year battle secure ownership of all land and property at the complex of eight tower blocks, which has long-standing issues linked to crime, anti-social behaviour and ineffective management.

4. Kingsdale Court

The three tower blocks that make up Alderton Heights in Moortown were scheduled to be knocked down at the start of June. In 2022 the council decided the Large Panel System blocks – a total of 300 homes – should be demolished in to make way for future housing development.

5. Moor Allerton

Plans have been submitted to demolish Oddfellows Hall in Pudsey, which is considered "dangerous" in its current state.

6. Oddfellows Hall

