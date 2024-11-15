County Durham care home receives Gold Standards Framework accolade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A care home in County Durham has been awarded a prestigious accreditation recognising its high standards of care for residents in the later stages of life.

The Gold Standards Framework (GSF) Quality Hallmark Award accreditation has been awarded to Care UK’s Kings Court, on Market Place, highlighting exceptional nursing care for residents in their later years of life and support for their families.

Developed in 2004, GSF is a practical and evidence-based end-of-life care service improvement programme. It is centred around ensuring people live well in the last years of their lives and pass away comfortably in the environment and manner of their choosing.

Kings Court achieved the accreditation after demonstrating how team members work closely with residents and their families to create a ‘thinking ahead’ document to understand a person's wishes for their final days. By understanding and implementing these last wishes, the home can eliminate upsetting and unwanted hospitalisations – ensuring residents can pass away peacefully in the place they call home.

Team members also demonstrated their ability to work proactively with local GPs, primary care teams and specialists to provide seamless end-of-life care.

The assessment report also highlighted Kings Court’s holistic approach to care, which ensures that all residents, at whatever stage of life, can find fulfilment. Personal relationships are built with every resident to promote comfort and wellbeing, and family needs are also identified – with the home continuing to support relatives after their loved one has passed away.

Hayley Coatsworth, Home Manager at Kings Court, said: “We're humbled that our work to ensure residents live happy and fulfilled lives, especially in their final days, has been recognised with this accolade.

“The team puts their all into delivering exceptional care for residents throughout their time with us at Kings Court, ensuring that each and every resident feels their wishes are respected. Our compassionate team treat residents with dignity and respect, as well as offering practical and emotional support to families to help them through this difficult time.

“Our commitment to offer the best in end-of-life care runs through everything we do, from the handovers we have after every shift, to the regular meetings we have together and with residents and their loved ones, as well as the ongoing training our colleagues undertake. We continually reflect on the way we provide care and look for new ways to improve our knowledge and ways of working.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to the entire team for their dedication, as well as to the residents and relatives that make Kings Court a wonderful place to live. We look forward to continuing to deliver high-quality care across the board.”

To find out more about Kings Court, please contact Home Manager, Hayley Coatsworth, on [email protected] or call 0122 404 2731.

For more general information, go to careuk.com/kings-court

The team at Kings Court provides specialist residential and respite care for older people and take pride in delivering flexible, person-centered and innovative care. The team encourage residents to live active and fulfilling lives, while remaining as independent as possible in a safe environment.