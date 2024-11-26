Amazon team goes coast-to-coast for children’s hospice

Employees from Amazon in Wakefield have taken part in a cycling challenge to raise £5,000 for a West Yorkshire children’s hospice.

David Benfell, Scott Smith, Arthur Klimovs, George Oxley, Pete Gorwood and Afolabi Egun battled the elements along the 170-mile coast-to-coast cycle from Morecambe to Bridlington in aid of Forget Me Not, a hospice that cares for babies, children and young people with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions. The charity also supports their families, as well as families whose children have died.

Scott Smith works at Amazon as an RME manager and nominated Forget Me Not for the donation. He said:

“It was great to support Forget Me Not hospice through this cycle and donation. Even in the wind and rain we had a great time for such an incredible charity.”

David Benfell, General Manager at Amazon in Wakefield and one of the cycle participants, added:

“Despite battling less-than-ideal weather conditions, our team was proud to take part in the cycle to support Forget Me Not. We’re pleased to support the hospice as it provides fantastic care for children and their families during the most difficult times.”

Alex Chanteleau, Senior Fundraiser at Forget Me Not, added:

“We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone from Amazon for this donation, which will benefit the children and families in West Yorkshire who need it most.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 5 million surplus goods to over 500,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, and Tees Valley.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.