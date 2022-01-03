Undefined: readMore

Emily-Rose Hinnells, 23, and Emma Hudson, 22, have known each other since they were just four years old.

They attended primary school together, high school together and were even on the same course at beauty college.

Avid savers, the pair dreamed that one day they would be able to team up and open their own business.

Emily and Emma - from Calverley - were sat in Starbucks in late October 2021 when they spotted an opportunity for a premises on the market.

The pair rushed straight round to the site and called the estate agents.

In less than one week, Emily and Emma had viewed and rented the shop and spent just 15 days turning it around into their own salon.

They opened the doors to Em & Em's Nails and Beauty on November 16, 2021, and the business has thrived since, with hundreds of new customers coming through the doors.

Emily and Emma specialise in hair extensions and lash extensions but also offer hair treatments, nails and brows.

The pair have been working 12 hours days over the festive period just to keep up with demand.

Speaking to the YEP, Emily said the idea of opening their own salon was something they've wanted to do for as long as the pair remember.

"Both me and Emma have been best friends from the age of four and have both dreamed of having our own salon, we went to primary school together, high school and beauty college", Emily said.

"As we got older talking about a salon became more of a realistic idea, we went to Centre Parcs in May and that was when we started properly talking about getting it done soon.

"We never thought we would do it before Christmas this year and in the middle of a pandemic but here we are."

Emily told how the pair had been strict and saved money to be able to realise their dream if the opportunity arose.

"We just went for it, there was nothing really stopping us, it all happened so fast", Emily explained.

"We were sat in Starbucks one day and thought we would have a look to see if anything had been put up.

"We did this all the time so didn’t actually think we’d find somewhere.

"It was about a five minute drive away so we left our Starbucks and drove straight there and rang them immediately, in less than a week we viewed it and was told it was ours.

"We gave ourselves two weeks to completely transform and renovate the shop and we did it."

Emily and Emma - who have lived within a street of each other for their whole lives - both paid rent in other salons before the opening of their own.

They have huge aspirations for their fledgling business.

"The reaction has been amazing, we’ve felt so welcomed and we’ve both been busier than ever, especially over the Christmas period.

"We would be working 12 hours back to back.

"Me and Emma spend so much time together anyway and always have so it’s an amazing feeling being able to work with your best friend everyday, we motivate each other and both have the same goals, it doesn’t feel like work at all.

"As for the name, it was a no brainer really, we both get called Em by so many people, short for Emily & Emma, so Em & Em’s was created."

The salon can be found at 8 Tyersal Road, Bradford.

1. from l-r Emily-Rose Hinnells and Emma Hudson Photo: Emily Rose-Hinnells Photo Sales

2. The salon has been very successful since opening in November Photo: Emily-Rose Hinnells Photo Sales