Yorkshire restaurant The Box Tree is up for sale

Ilkley-restaurant The Box Tree is up for sale.

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has been instructed to bring the Yorkshire restaurant institution, together with ‘Box Tree Events’ outside catering business in Ilkley to the market.

Box Tree - Simon and Rena - Bruce Rollinson pic

The Box Tree has been an ever-present feature of the Yorkshire fine dining scene for over 50 years.

Read more: All today's Yorkshire business news

Current owners Simon and Rena Gueller have decided to take a step back after 15 years at The Box Tree and hand over to new owners.

Dating from 1720 and one of the oldest buildings in Ilkley, The Box Tree restaurant was opened in 1962 and quickly became the North’s most successful restaurant. Over the years, the Box Tree has won numerous accolades and Michelin stars as renowned chefs Michael Truelove, Edward Denny and the more contemporary Marco Pierre White, each made their mark on the menus and the history of the restaurant.

Box Tree - - Bruce Rollinson pic

Simon and Rena Gueller have over the last two years undertaken significant investment including a comprehensive refurbishment of the front of house and public areas as well as improvements within the kitchen.

They also brought in a new chef last year to try and recapture a Michelin Star

In addition to the on-site business, a selection of wedding and corporate catering assignments are facilitated under the ‘Box Tree Events’ banner. These include exclusive provision of weddings at nearby Denton Hall, Ilkley, fine dining within the state and gallery dining rooms of Harewood House, together with wedding and corporate events at Broughton Hall, Skipton.

Mr and Mrs Gueller said: “After over 35 years in the Yorkshire restaurant scene we are looking forward to taking some time to spend with our family and some well-earned holidays. With a new grandchild on the way we felt now was the right time to engage Christie & Co to find the right person to take the business forward. We are very excited to see how the Box Tree and the events side of the business progress and we are happy to support the transition in any way. We have a wonderful team of staff in situ, not least Michael Carr, our head chef, Michelle Hudson-Renton, who heads up the events side of the business and Chris Stapleton, our restaurant manager, as well as a dedicated team both front of house and in the kitchen, so any new owner will benefit from an experienced and highly motivated team.”

Jon Patrick, Head of Leisure & Development at Christie & Co is overseeing the sale process and comments; “We are delighted to be bringing to the market such a rare and sought-after opportunity. The reputation of the Box Tree alongside the potential to increase the events and catering side of the business with the creation of a centralised production and distribution facility will no doubt attract interest from across the UK and beyond. Christie & Co were responsible for the sale of the Box Tree when it first came to market back in 1986 and we are well aware of the history of this wonderful restaurant and are looking forward to finding new owners for the next chapter in its evolution.”