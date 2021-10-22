Joe Hinchliffe, 28, has been running his business 'Branching Out' from his hometown of Whitby in North Yorkshire for the past six years.

However, Joe was left bemused after opening his emails to a strongly-worded demand for him to change his business name.

The owner - who named himself as John - told Joe he was emailing from Ontorio, Canada.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Hinchliffe, 28, has been running his business 'Branching Out' from his hometown of Whitby in North Yorkshire for the past six years. Pic: Joe Hinchliffe

He asked Joe if he had 'ever searched' for the business name before setting it up and accused him of not operating 'legally' due to copying his business name.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Joe initially thought the email was a scam.

When he researched further, he discovered that Whitby is in fact a place in Canada which John must've believed he was operating from.

He quickly responded to John and said: "Hi John I notice you are in Canada, well I am over 3000 miles away in the UK so I don't think I will be taking your business..."

Joe Hinchliffe, 28, has been running his business 'Branching Out' from his hometown of Whitby in North Yorkshire for the past six years. Pic: Joe Hinchliffe

Joe continued: "But if you still have a problem please feel free to fly over to Whitby (UK) and I would happily meet you'.

Joe even cheekily asked John if he wanted to share a fish and chips to resolve the matter.

In a response, John was apologetic and couldn't believe what he had done.

"That is hilarious", he said.

Joe Hinchliffe, 28, has been running his business 'Branching Out' from his hometown of Whitby in North Yorkshire for the past six years. Pic: Joe Hinchliffe

"There is a Whitby like 30 miles from me!

"My bad.

"I may take you up on the fish and chips one day! John."

The exchange has now gone viral on Twitter with thousands of users loving John's change in attitude.

One joked: "Hahaha. I’ve been to Whitby Ontario.

"Don’t worry Joe I’m still using you."