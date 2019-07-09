Yorkshire-based Proactis gains place on Government framework

YORKSHIRE-based Proactis has gained a place on a Government framework which will help it secure more work with the public sector.

Proactis, which is a global spend management and eCommerce company, has been selected to join the latest Government G-Cloud 11 framework, enabling it to deliver its range of spend management solutions directly to public sector organisations.

The G-Cloud is a specialist supplier framework set up by the UK Government to identify suppliers in the market that can deliver robust cloud-based solutions.

Its purpose is to provide public sector buyers in the UK, such as local councils, NHS trusts and universities with quick and easy access to a qualified supplier list.

As an approved supplier under the G-Cloud 11 Framework, Proactis solutions are immediately available to public sector organisations.

Tim Sykes, the company’s chief executive officer, commented: “We are delighted that Proactis has been selected to join the latest government framework. This is a further illustration of the fact that we have a proven and relevant proposition that addresses the needs of a large and growing market.”