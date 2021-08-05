Knaresborough-based global pest control technology leader Pelsis Group is to be acquired by specialist investment manager Pamplona

Pelsis, which is headquartered in Knaresborough, has been owned for the past four years by Lloyds Development Capital (LDC), the private equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group.

During that period, LDC supported Pelsis’s international growth strategy, led by the company’s CEO Andrew Milner, which included three international acquisitions.

Pelsis has a turnover of £150m and employs around 600 people across 15 sites located throughout Western Europe and the US. All values relating to the Pamplona transaction are undisclosed.

Pelsis CEO, Andrew Milner, commented: “We are very excited to begin this new chapter for Pelsis together with Pamplona.

“Pamplona will actively support Pelsis in achieving our shared goals and growing further into the US and Europe, consolidating our position as a market leader and introducing new, innovative products to the market.

“Having met the Pamplona team, we look forward to working with them in driving the company’s further success.”

Established in 1984, Pelsis owns a portfolio of trade, professional and consumer brands including Edialux, Insect-O-Cutor, B&G, Curtis Dyna-Fog and Pest-Stop. In addition, the company has a wide customer base including Rentokil, Ecolab, Screwfix and Amazon.

Pamplona co-managing partner, Martin Schwab, said: “We are looking forward to partnering with Andrew and the management team of Pelsis and are impressed by the work they have done to build the company into an attractive growth platform in recent years.

“As a global leader in the highly resilient pest control market, we believe Pelsis is very well positioned to take advantage of the strong trend towards greater focus on health and hygiene, and continued growth and development of the pest control industry.

“Pamplona’s track record in supporting management teams in executing their strategic ambitions across both sides of the Atlantic and experience in carrying out bolt-on acquisitions ideally position us to support Pelsis for the next stage of growth.”