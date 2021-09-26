Yorkshire-based bottled gas supplier enjoys record year as demand for its services soars

Lee Dobson, the managing director of LJD Gas, based in Church Fenton, said the company planned to hire more staff as the economy starts to recover from the pandemic.

Lee Dobson, the managing director of LJD Gas, based in Church Fenton, said the company planned to hire more staff as the economy starts to recover from the pandemic.

Mr Dobson said: "I started out in business in 2015 with £600 and a rented, rusty container from a farmer. We later moved to a quarter acre site in Church Fenton.

"I'd worked in the gas industry before and I knew I could do a better job on my own. I knew I could offer a same day and next day delivery service, which is what customers wanted."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He added: "Come rain, hail or shine we can do 250 gas containers a week due to repeat orders. We deliver to community halls, snack vans and festivals.

"We can provide heating for homes which are off the gas grid. During peak times in the winter, we can supply 900 bottles a week and in the summer this figure is around 400 bottles a week, because customers still require heat for patio heaters.

"We now also run a shop which employs three staff. I was a one man band for three years but have grown the turnover by 35 per cent year year to £1m.

"Customers come back to us time and again," he added.

"We even supply stables, who need to shower horses down."

Mr Dobson stressed that the business was entirely self-funded and he had focused on sustainable growth.

He added: "Within five years I hope to have 10 trucks and 10 more staff."