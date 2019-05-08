Yorkshire Bank will close these six branches including in Leeds

Yorkshire Bank has announced the closure of six branches across the north of England.

The bank confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that six branches will close.

This is the full list of branches and locations:

Leeds, Bramley

Redcar

Skipton

Tamworth

Widnes

Sutton-in-Ashfield

Fergus Murphy, Group Retail Director at CYBG, said: “We are committed to maintaining a national network of branches. Announcing plans to close branches is never easy and it’s not a decision we take lightly. A number of factors are taken into consideration when reviewing our network, including branch usage, footfall and customer behaviour. Each branch is also assessed on an individual basis, carefully considering the impact on the local area, as well as alternative options.”

Yorkshire Bank says it will work with customers, local communities and stakeholders to ensure that the transition to a new branch, and alternative ways of banking, are 'as smooth and as sensitive as possible, particularly where vulnerable customers are concerned.'

Fergus added: “As customers change the way they want to bank with us, we need to find the right balance for our network. However, we are clear that branches will continue to play a vital role in our business. Our recent ‘Bank to the Future’ report highlighted the importance of the human touch, with 81 per cent of consumers still wanting to speak to someone, or visit a branch, no matter how advanced technology gets, so our branches are critical.

“Rebalancing the network for the way customers bank today means we are continuing to invest significantly in the network. We have also been at the forefront of new technology to help improve the banking experience for customers, including the introduction of cheque imaging, continuous improvement of our mobile banking apps and the installation of smart ATMs.”

A spokesman added: "The branches will begin to close in August and it’s the bank’s intention to find alternative roles for branch colleagues either within other branches or elsewhere in the Bank, wherever possible.

"However, because of these branch closures, a small number of colleagues will be at risk of redundancy and will be assisted through the Bank’s redeployment process with the aim to minimise compulsory redundancies.

"In line with the Access to Banking Standard, posters will be placed in each affected branch and written notification will be sent to customers at least 12 weeks before any branch closes providing details on the alternative ways of continuing to manage their accounts, including nearest branches and Post Office counters - which current account customers can use for day-to-day banking."