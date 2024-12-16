York-based Best Western takes on B2B PR specialists

BWH Hotels, Great Britain’s largest group of independent hotels has named globally recognised PR and social media agency Smoking Gun as its retained B2B PR agency.

Following a competitive pitch, Smoking Gun stood out for its unmatched media knowledge and expertise within the travel and hospitality sectors.

Representing more than 230 independent hotels nationwide - including Best Western and luxury WorldHotels, BWH Hotels is pursuing ambitious growth and needed a B2B PR partner who could bring its story to life.

Having delivered a successful project in late 2024, Smoking Gun has been tasked with elevating BWH Hotels' profile among independent hotels and property developers. Early wins include securing interviews and profiling in key trade titles such as The Caterer and Hotel Owner.

Sophie Proffitt, BWH Hotels Head of Corporate Marketing, said: “As a leading name in the hospitality industry, we’re evolving our globally recognised brand to better reflect our values and drive forward our ambitious growth plans.

“Over the next five years we’re aiming to grow to 20,000 bedrooms and having an expert B2B PR team was critical to ensuring we effectively communicate our vision and value to our target audiences.

“Smoking Gun stood out for its exceptional media expertise and deep understanding of our sector. From the moment we started working together, we’ve felt in very safe hands and they’ve exceeded all expectations. We’re excited to continue this partnership into next year as we enter a pivotal phase of our growth journey.”

Caroline Aspinall, Smoking Gun’s commercial director and head of B2B, added: “Smoking Gun has built a reputation for bold campaigns and creative stunts that change what people think, feel and do. We bring this fearless creativity to our B2B comms cutting through the usual noise and making brands impossible to ignore.

“Our commitment to creativity has positioned us as the agency of choice for globally recognised brands and being appointed by a standout name like BWH Hotels has truly fired up our creative engines. “BWH Hotels is a people-first business with values that match our own and they’ve given us an incredible brief: challenge outdated perceptions, showcase their brilliant offering and solidify their authority in hospitality. Our Smoking Gun team is revved up to deliver results that have a real business impact.”

Smoking Gun’s B2B division delivers creative campaigns for a range of clients which include American Golf, ESP Play, UA92, Landwood Property Group, and Variety the children’s charity.