Xeros Technology Group signs deals with washing machine manufacturers to cut pollution
Xeros Technology Group, the developer of water saving and filtration technologies, has signed agreements with two domestic washing machine manufacturers to test and trial the company's microfibre filtration technology, XFiltra.
The first agreement, with a major global household appliance manufacturer, headquartered in Asia, will lead to XFiltra being incorporated into the company's domestic washing machine platform for extensive testing ahead of field trials.
The second agreement, with a smaller, European-based manufacturer, will incorporate XFiltra into a domestic washing machine platform for consumer-facing field trials.
Under both agreements, testing and trials are planned to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2022.
Mark Nichols , chief executive of Xeros, said: "It's estimated that more than a quarter of a million tonnes of microfibres are currently ending up in the aquatic environment, each year, as a result of washing our clothes at home. Effective microfibre filtration in washing machines is a vital but simple step towards preventing this form of pollution, which is now to be found across the entire trophic range.
"We are delighted to be partnering with two domestic washing machine manufacturers who share a common concern for the environment, our passion for helping consumers 'wear better' and reducing the impact of microfibre pollution on the planet."