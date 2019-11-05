Wowcher Travel Ambassador: discount deals site wants to pay someone £25,000 to travel the world for a year

The company’s new ‘Travel Ambassador’ will visit 40 locations across the world while blogging for them, and posting photos and videos of their adventures on social media.

Wowcher even says the travel arrangements are flexible, meaning you can plan to go whenever you like - and you can bring a new friend to each location.

The deals site hopes their Travel Ambassador can demonstrate how fun a Wowcher Travel offer can be to their almost 100,000 Instagram followers.

Who can apply?

Unfortunately not everyone is eligible to be Wowcher’s Travel Ambassador. To apply, you must:

Be aged over 18 Have a valid passport Have experience with content creationHow to apply

Wowcher wants applicants to make a short video of up to 30 seconds, showing why you would be the perfect candidate for the job.

Applicants should then post the video on either Twitter or Instagram, tagging @Wowcher as well as three friends or more - and MUST include the hashtags #WowcherDreamJob and #WowcherMysteryHoliday.

All applicants must be following @Wowcher on the social platform they post their video to.

The deadline for applications is 30 December 2019. You can learn more about the job here.

Locations you’ll get to visit

New York

Las Vegas

Bali

Thailand

Dubai

Marrakech

Iceland

Disneyland Paris

Dublin

Paris

Brussels

Berlin

Switzerland

Verona

Venice

Rome

Pisa

Milan

Florence

Turin

Lake Garda

Malta

Algarve

Porto

Lisbon

Barcelona

Ibiza

Madrid

Costa Dorada

Mallorca

Costa Brava

Costa Del Sol

Croatia

Greece

Budapest

Prague

Riga

Bucharest

Krakow