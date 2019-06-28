Work location in the picture

A photograph taken in Micklefield has been shortlisted in a competition to find the World’s Best Business Locations.

Alice Holborow, 27, from Ravenshead, is a freelance social media manager and was inspired to take a picture at a client’s farm in the search for people with the best places to work.

She said: “The photo was taken at my client Annabel Makin-Jones’ farm in Yorkshire. This farm produces strawberries for the likes of Claridges, Ocado and Michelin star chefs.

“The day this photo was taken, we had celebrity chef Laurence Henry on site to cook up some recipes for us and create social media content.

“The weather was lovely until we set up, then it got windy. Despite the inclement weather we got some wonderful shots and ate our body weight in strawberries!

“The whole family get involved on days like this and it truly doesn’t feel like work.”

The winner of the competition, which is being run by London-based tech company UENI, will win £200 in Amazon vouchers, while four runners up will win £25 each. The winners will be revealed on the UENI website on World Entrepreneurs’ Day, August 21.

Christine Telyan, CEO of UENI, said: “As a freelancer, small business or sole trader, you can work in some fantastic locations, be it on the beach with your laptop, on a balcony with a great view, or simply in an office which always makes you smile.

“This competition is going to reveal the most inspiring and unusual places people spend their working days, all over the world.”

The World’s Best Business Locations competition is open for entries until July 19. Enter a photo of your favourite place to work or do business at: https://blog.ueni.com/news/worlds-best-business-locations-ueni-contest/