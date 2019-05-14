Vegan sausage rolls boost sales at Greggs

The growing demand for vegan sausage rolls has boosted the trading performance at Greggs.

In a trading update. Greggs said its strong start to the year had been sustained. Total sales are up by 15.1 per cent in the first 19 weeks of 2019.

In the statement, Greggs said: “In our preliminary results announcement on March 7 we reported a very strong start to 2019, with company-managed shop like-for-like sales growth of 9.6 per cent in the first seven weeks of the year. This built on a strong finish to 2018 and was further boosted by the publicity surrounding the launch of our vegan-friendly sausage roll. Sales since then have continued to grow very strongly, helped by the roll-out of vegan-friendly sausage rolls to all shops following limited availability in the early part of the year when demand outstripped supply.

“Other product categories have also shown good growth as customers have recognised the investment made in our product range and quality, and the shop environment in recent years. Sales at breakfast, including Fairtrade coffee and other hot drinks, are continuing to grow strongly, as is our post-4pm pizza deal, offering a pizza slice and a drink for just £2. Sales of our traditional sweet bakery products are also benefiting from the improved quality delivered by our investment in manufacturing centres of excellence.

“Our new summer menu has just launched, featuring pasta salads, fruit, cold drinks, and a new and improved vegan wrap - Mexican Bean & Sweet Potato.”