Two new fledgling firms open at historic Leeds mill

Raze Tattoo Studio and Ewe Neek, a boutique yarn and craft store, are moving into the refurbished Sunny Bank Mills in Farsley.

Raze Tattoo Studio and Ewe Neek, a boutique yarn and craft store, are moving into the refurbished Sunny Bank Mills in Farsley, where YTV’s Emmerdale and Heartbeat were filmed.

Both companies will be located in The Mending Rooms, the historic Georgian mill which has undergone an extensive modernisation programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Carney, the owner of Raze Tattoo Studio, said: “My wife and I chose Sunny Bank Mills for many reasons. For starters, we love old industrial mills. Exposed brickwork, cast

iron features and the history of these places have always appealed to us. When we started thinking about Sunny Bank as a serious location, we fell more and more in love with the

place.

“It has a great bunch of businesses there already and the overall vibe of the place is exciting. There’s a real sense of community at The Mill and it seems to be a creative hub with the

landlords William and John Gaunt pioneering the artistic residents and gallery spaces.

“I’ve tattooed in various studios throughout the country and finally made the decision to open my own shop. Sunny Bank Mills, a perfect space that ticks all of the boxes, it allows me to

sell original art work as well as operating a fully customised tattoo studio.”

Meanwhile Ewe Neek is a new venture by long-time best friends and business partners Laila Ansbergs and Lisa Barnes who have run their Leeds-based craft and design company Lili of the Valley for over 17 years.

The ethos at their new shop Ewe Neek is to bring beautiful eco-conscious, ethically sourced wool and yarn brands, to yarn lovers across the region. They have also sourced Yorkshire-

based and British brands as much as possible.

Laila said: “Ewe Neek fits perfectly with Sunny Bank, which is fast becoming a lively creative and arts hub. Much of the wool is spun in Yorkshire by British companies so it couldn’t be closer to home. And being in the oldest part of the mill, it is such an ideal space for our new shop. We wanted to create a relaxed environment that would be truly inspirational and a great learning space, so the high ceilings, stone walls, and large Georgian windows fitted our brief perfectly.”

Lisa added: “The popularity of crochet and knitting has grown massively during lockdown with people of all ages getting into traditional crafts. We have plenty of inspiration for the

budding beginner or seasoned expert, with hundreds of patterns and ideas from our favourite independent designers. We will also have a number of other craft products in the New Year

for people who enjoy a variety of arts and crafts.”

During the past ten years Sunny Bank Mills, one of the most famous family-owned mills in Yorkshire, has been transformed into a modern office and mixed-use complex for the 21st

century, creating 400 sustainable new jobs.

John Gaunt said: “Raze Tattoo studio and Ewe Neek Crafts are fantastic additions to Sunny Bank Mills, complementing Pampas and Bloom to make a complete floor of quirky

and interesting destination retail on the ground floor of the Mending Rooms, not to mention Mill Creations and School of Sew, close by."

***********************