Traders have their say as Morley Indoor Market is put up for sale

TRADERS at Morley's historic indoor market say they are confident it will be business as usual after it was put up for sale.

The indoor market, which first opened on Queen Street in 1880, has been put up for sale by the current owners Town and Country Markets - the operating division of WMC Retail Partners of Telford.

Butcher Charlie Lillywhite in Morley Indoor Market

The market, which has more than has more than 60 shop units, is being sold by by agents Lambert Smith and Hampton and is listed on property website Right Move

The price is not listed by the agents and is stated as price on application.

Morley Indoor Market up for sale

Christine Dearlove, 67, who has run the Sweet Memories sweet shop in the market for 11-years, said: "It's a brilliant little market, I'm not concerned at all.

Morley Cobbler owner Ronnie Curlett

"I think someone will buy it as a going concern because it is a good market and Morley is a market town."

Butcher Charlie Lillywhite, 56, has run Charlie's Joint for 36-years in a unit believed to have been a butcher's shop since the market opened 139 years ago.

Mr Lillywhite, said "We have got to think positive. I think it will always be a market.

"I'm lucky because I have got a lot of regulars, three or four generations - they know you and get used to you. Morley folk have always been good to me.

Peter Aldred at the Morley Heritage unit in Morley Indoor Market

"The market will keep going as a business, I'm sure of it."

Janine Bentley, 54, works in in the Claytons Herbalist shop, which she said has been in Morley Indoor Market for more than 20 years.

She said: "The market has been for sale before and we have come through and we are still here and still doing business."

Peter Aldred, 86, who runs the Morley History shop unit in the market said: "It would be a sad thing for the town if it went as a market.

Morley Indoor Market

It is very important for the town, there is a lot of history about it. It is the only place where you can come and shop under cover.

"It is quite popular, but it has been flagging and has gone downhill a bit in the last 10 years. It wants money spending on it."

Police find more than 50 cannabis plants in Leeds home

The Kay Hatfield Lingerie shop has traded in the market for 50 years.

Nigel Hatfield, 61, who is currently looking after the shop for his mother Kay, said: "We have been here 50-years and the market has been up for sale three or four times and it has all gone smoothly with no issues. So history says it's a routine thing."

Ronnie Curlett, 48, who has run Morley Cobbler for 21-years, said he found out the market was for sale after a friend spotted it in a Facebook post.

Janine Bentley at Claytons Herbalists

Mr Curlett said: "It would have been nice for management to tell us themselves that the market is up for sale rather than us having to find out on Facebook."

Mr Curlett added: "I'm a bit concerned about what's happening because this is my livelihood."

Brain Weatherstone, 60, who has run the Continental Confectionery market shop for a year, said: "It's a good investment for somebody.

It's a market in a close-knit community and the market makes money."

The Leeds urban legends that turned out to be true

The Lambert Smith and Hampton advert on Right Move states: "The market comprises a traditional indoor market situated behind a three storey retail parade fronting Queen Street.

"The property comprises approximately 66 individual retail pitches/units. In addition there is office accommodation for the market manager and separate customer and traders WC facilities.

"There is a small car park / yard which is accessed from Commercial Street."

The Morley Market twitter account @MorleyMarket is advertising for a new market manager for Morley Market.

The tweet sates: "We are hiring a Market Manager. The role is an onsite, implementation and delivery role at Morley Market with responsibility for Operations, Sales, Marketing & Events."

Chrtsine Dearlove runs Sweet Memories in Morley Indoor Market

.

Morley Indoor Market