Tråd Collective, in Headingley Central on Otley Road, sells up-cycled fashion, sustainable British brands as well as a curated selection of pre-loved clothes for men and women.

Owners Jo Wanner and James Fenwick want to make sustainable fashion more accessible for people in Leeds.

After making a New Year's resolution to shop sustainably, the couple found it difficult to get information on which brands were eco-friendly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trad Collective offers free alternations on all pre-worn clothing, as well as stocking Yorkshire-based brands

The store, which opened earlier this month, offers free alternations on all pre-worn clothing, as well as stocking Yorkshire-based brands including Muthaship, a feminist t-shirt brand and vegan jewellery from Olive and Hope.

"I found it so difficult to find which brands and which stores were sustainable," Jo said.

"Every time I wanted to buy a shirt or jacket I was researching the brand for 30 minutes to see if it was sustainable."

Jo, who owns sustainable fashion label Wanner, founded the business with her partner James who works part-time as a physics teacher at Allerton High School.

Owners Jo Wanner and James Fenwick wantto make sustainable fashion more accessible for people in Leeds

It's named Tråd after the Swedish word for thread, and the style of clothing and store interior is influenced by Jo's Swedish heritage.

The store is also plastic-free.

"We wanted to create something different," James added.

"All our pre-loved clothes are curated and well presented and we offer free alterations on all pre-loved clothing.

“You’ve got to be the change you want to see in the world and at Tråd we don’t want to contribute to landfill and we don’t want to add to micro-plastic in the ocean."