Fans of the Canadian chain will be able to grab coffee, freshly baked donuts and meals when the venue opens from 7am.

One lucky customer who arrives at the drive-thru first will also be awarded with free drinks for a whole year - while the first 100 customers will also win a free breakfast meal.

The new restaurant will open from 6am until midnight seven days a week.

Tim Hortons to open new drive-thru restaurant in Leeds next month - with a huge prize for the first customer

Kevin Hydes, Chief Commercial Officer of Tim Hortons franchise in the UK commented on the opening: “We have received an overwhelming amount of support from the community since announcing our arrival in North Yorkshire. Leeds is a fabulous city, and we can’t wait to show our fans and new customers what we have to offer.”

"We are renowned for our generous opening offers and giveaways, and the launch of our first venue in this vibrant city will be no different.

"We encourage guests to come see us throughout the day and look forward to welcoming the people of Leeds and the wider community to Tim Hortons.”

