Three new creative businesses expand into Leeds setting up in Holbeck Urban Village

The trio of tenants have signed up for leases in Marshall’s Mill and the Round Foundry.

Property and building surveyor experts, EDGE is expanding its national network of offices to include to Leeds, moving into the First Floor South at Marshall’s Court, taking approximately 1,020 sq. ft of office space on a three-year lease.

As part of its growth strategy, marketing and digital experts The Individual Agency is taking a 960 sq. ft office in The Engine House, part of the creative cluster of heritage buildings within Round Foundry on a five-year lease.

The last of the three lettings for Q1 this year was to business coaching and advisory providers The Alternative Board Ltd which has taken 1,743 sq ft of space in Marshall’s Mill first floor on a five-year lease.

Elizabeth Ridler, Knight Frank, one of the joint agents for the scheme along with Creative Space Management, said: “Marshall’s Mill estate continues to be a huge draw for businesses looking to enjoy all the benefits of a modern office space in an established, buzzing yet relaxed neighbourhood within easy walking distance to the city centre.

“Leeds office market is bouncing back and we are seeing more relocations as a result. Choosing a base on the south side of the city centre gives great value for high-quality offices that help to attract and retain staff.

"This is even more important in a post-pandemic era where office environments have to offer and deliver more for staff who are moving away from WfH or opting for hybrid working.

"People love working in Holbeck Urban Village.”

Charlotte Hayes, HR and Business Support Manager for EDGE, said: “With existing offices in Nottingham, Sheffield, Birmingham and London, we chose Leeds as our next strategic move to better serve our clients in the North of England and beyond.

"The decision to take an office in Marshall’s Mill was an easy one for us. Marshall’s Mill is situated in an area that is enjoying a huge amount of investment and development, is in a great location in terms of transport links and has an industrial style that reflects our existing office spaces.”

EDGE was established in 2015 to offer expertise in the core disciplines of cost management, project management and building surveying. Marshall’s Mill Leeds is the fifth office in its growing portfolio and it serves a national client base across 13 sectors including retail, residential, education, health and manufacturing.

Michelle Edgar-Parsons, Managing Director of The Individual Agency, said: “We chose Round Foundry because of the office itself, with its red brick walls and windows on all sides.

"We’ve grown significantly as a team through Covid so needed a bigger space to come back to.

"The office we have recently moved into is a stand-alone building, so while it’s part of Round Foundry, we enjoy a private entrance.

"It also has a bar and bearing in mind a number of brands we work on are drinks, it was a perfect fit!”

The Individual Agency employ 14 staff and works on varied and well-known brands such as Slumberdown bedding and Mr Freeze ice pops.

There are only limited office spaces available across The Round Foundry and Marshall’s Mill estates, which offers a range of contemporary spaces set in heritage buildings which benefit from great transport links, a lively social aspect, outdoor space and Leeds train station just a short walk away.