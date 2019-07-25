Three new B&M stores to create over 100 Leeds jobs - this is where and when they will open

National retailer B&M is creating more than 100 jobs in Leeds as it opens three new stores this summer.

The first will open at the Junction 1 Retail Park in Cottingley on Saturday, July 27 at 9am.

The former Currys/PC World unit has undergone an internal and external refurbishment programme, with 45 new jobs created at the site.

Those staff were invited to nominate a local charity that deserves recognition for its work in the community.

They chose Holbeck Elderly Aid, which works to keep older people socially and physically active so they can make more informed choices and live longer.

Representatives from the charity will officially open the store and receive at £250 B&M voucher in support of its work.

Store manager Asif Khan said: “The team at Holbeck Elderly Aid really stood out for us as they go the extra mile for local people in the community, we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work they do.

“We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do.”

Further stores will open at the former Dunnes site in Savins Mill Way, Kirkstall, on August 3 and the former Heron Foods site in Commercial Street, Rothwell, on August 8.

All three stores have created more than 100 jobs for local people, the company said.

