This new grant scheme by a Leeds brewery could help launch your dream project

An independent brewery in Leeds aims to spark a revolution with the launch of its For the North Foundation, to boost community and environmental projects.

Cash grants worth £5,000 will be awarded to approved schemes in the brewery’s heartland.

Northern Monk evolved after owner Russell Bisset received £5,000 from his grandma. Five successful years of trading later, ’The Monks’ hope to give back to the communities they care for.

Their grant scheme evolved in response to data such as that which reveals 1.2 million more people have died before the age of 75 in the north than in the south since 1965, and between 2014 and 2016, an average 1,177 more men aged between 25 and 44 died in the north than in the south annually.

Eight of 10 cities in England with the lowest employment rates are in the north.

For the North Foundation grants will help initiatives ‘that are created to provide a genuine benefit to communities and the people within them’.

Capital for this will be driven through limited edition product launches and events. A first round of fundraising takes place in November with a secret, ‘UK first’ product launch.

Russell Bisset said: “There are hundreds, if not thousands, of people waiting for an opportunity to turn their talents into something that can have a positive impact on their local area. We have reached a stage in our growth where we can turn to projects and initiatives that need support on a larger scale.” to find out more, visit www.northernmonk.com/for-the-north-foundation