This is why Yorkshire attracted nine 'cleantech investments' from foreign investors last year

Yorkshire and the Humber attracted a total of nine FDI-backed cleantech projects in 2020 equalling a 15% market share of all UK projects, behind London (11) and Scotland (11).

Yorkshire and the Humber’s performance means the region features in ninth place in the Top-10 European regions for 2020 cleantech project numbers, with London and Scotland joint seventh.

Within the region, Grimsby and Scarborough attracted two projects each – the most for individual cities behind only London and Aberdeen (four).

The North West and the North East both attracted four Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) backed cleantech projects in 2020, which equalled a 7% market share for each region.

In total, the North attracted almost a third (29%) of all UK cleantech projects.

Suzanne Robinson, Office Managing Partner for EY in Yorkshire and Humber, said: ‘It is brilliant to see Yorkshire and the Humber performing so well on cleantech projects and gaining a place within the Top 10 list of European regions. Across the North, cleantech investment has accelerated: in conjunction with carbon capture and storage projects and green energy infrastructure on our energy coastlines, we are witnessing monumental change to meet the Net Zero agenda and future sustainability goals.”