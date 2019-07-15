This is why The Marketing Optimist will be touring Leeds on August 1

A marketing company has launched a campaign to showcase Leeds as a business hub ahead of Yorkshire Day. The Marketing Optimist will tour the city, live-recording business people from the city.

Richard Michie, CEO of The Marketing Optimist, said: “Many people come together on August 1 to celebrate Yorkshire and its fine culture. Celebrations traditionally include travelling around the county and enjoying fine Yorkshire food and drink. This year we wanted to step away from self-indulgence and focus our efforts towards raising the profile of fellow Yorkshire businesses, showing the world exactly why Leeds and Yorkshire are the places to be when it comes to running a business.”