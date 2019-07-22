This is how Leeds-based professional services firm Turner & Townsend performed in 2018-19

Professional services company Turner & Townsend reported its ninth consecutive year of growth, with turnover reaching £640m for the year ending April 30, 2019, rising from £549m the previous year.

The Leeds-based firm, which works on some of the world’s largest and most complex capital projects and programmes across real estate, infrastructure and natural resources increased net revenue by £79m, to £580m, a 16 per cent increase on 2017-18.

UK operating profit was up 7 per cent from £27m to £29m.

Turner & Townsend said the strong performance was been driven by the firm’s diverse business model and continued investment in its people to build capacity around its global footprint.

In the past financial year, Turner & Townsend increased its headcount by 17 per cent and now employs more than 6,100 people in 110 offices across 45 countries.

Vincent Clancy, chairman and CEO at Turner & Townsend, said: “The delivery of another year of exceptional financial results is an impressive achievement in the face of some turbulent global markets.

“Our continued growth is testament to the strength of our diversified global business model, and our investment in people and services, particularly our programme advisory and asset management capability.

“We also initiated our largest-ever investment in digital services, putting data at the heart of what we do.

“The outlook for our industry is one of huge change and accelerated investment, as it responds to the shift towards a low carbon economy, demand for smart cities, growing populations and strains on existing infrastructure.

“I believe we are well placed to be at the forefront of the solutions to these challenges, embracing new technologies and delivering better performance for major programmes and assets over their lifecycles.”

Turner & Townsend experienced high demand for its new Programme Advisory business, which is enables clients to deliver the transformation needed to realise sustainable benefits quicker across a project lifecycle.

Revenue reached £259m in the UK in 2018-19, rising nine percent as the business gained market share in its principal regional hubs.

Turner & Townsend’s key UK growth areas have included regional infrastructure aligned to major programmes by Highways England, Heathrow and HS2, as well as accelerating real estate investment by Government and within the high-tech and manufacturing sectors.

The UK business has also seen success expanding its work in the defence industry, including securing key wins on Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S), part of the UK’s Ministry of Defence, as well as the Defence Infrastructure Organisation.