This expanding Leeds eatery’s new lamps are causing a stir...

A distinctive new look for a Moortown eatery involves a set of new, but recycled lamps that began their life as plastic bottles.

Philip Winburn, owner of The Bank for two years, fell in love with the colourful shades when he spotted them at a spa facility in Harrogate some time ago.

The lamps have special origins, being re-formed from plastic bottles as part of a worldwide PET scheme, that blends the plastic using traditional dyeing and weaving techniques from a number of different countries.

“I thought they would be perfect for The Bank, as all our decor is recycled vintage, but when I enquired about them the price was just too steep,” confessed Mr Winburn.

“However, the people at the spa knew how interested I was in them, so when they had a refurbishment recently they contacted me to see if I was interested in the lamps, which I was.

“So they are doubly recycled in actual fact, and look really good. We have had a lot of positive comments about them.”

The busy restaurant with an eastern influence has just extended its evening hours for serving food, and has acquired a premises across the road to expand its baking provision.

There is no microwave in The Bank’s kitchen as everything is cooked from fresh, and sourced locally wherever possible, said Mr Winburn.

He added: “It’s gone really well since we opened here, and breakfasts are particularly popular.

“I believe independent businesses are fighting back now and it’s the multiples that are closing.”