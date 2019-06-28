Think Summit leaders in talks in Leeds

It was time to get their thinking caps on when community leaders attended the third Think Summit in Leeds last week.

Aiming to ignite conversation, spark creativity and power change, the roundtable format saw 150 guests engage in thought-provoking debate across a variety of topics including digital futures and transport.

while forming new connections with those knowledgeable within their respective sectors.

Sam Hameed, Operations Director at THINK Summits and Recruitment Director at iSource Group, the founding company behind the Summits concept, said: “There was an undeniable energy and a spark in the room that can only be achieved when people come together to discuss what they are most passionate about.”

The THINK Summits series will be rolling out across the UK - Birmingham and Newcastle.