'They deserve an OBE': Hays Travel take over former Thomas Cook store in Leeds

Former Thomas Cook staff in the White Rose centre have been able to keep their jobs after a takeover by Hays Travel.

Former Thomas Cook staff at the White Rose shopping centre store were left "heartbroken" when he company abruptly ceased trading in September.

Cheryl Tolson, 47, had worked at the South Leeds store for six years when the news broke that she had lost her job.

The personal sales advisor from Driglington said: "It was a big shock. I don't think any of us prepared for it.

"We genuinely didn't know until that morning what was going to happen - we were just the little ones at the bottom of the pecking order.

"I think we all thought it wouldn't collapse because Thomas Cook was too big a company.

"We were all awake at 2 o'clock that morning watching the news and still believed that their was a glimpse of hope.

"It's a cliche but to say it was an emotional roller coaster is a complete understatement."

By 10am the same day, the workers were on a call to the insolvency team.

After that, they were given five minutes inside the store to collect their things.

Mrs Tolson said; "One of the girls had been in that store for 19 years and it was all she'd ever known.

"She had five minutes to collect everything. That was it.

"There were people in tears.

"It was heartbreaking."

More than 2,500 Thomas Cook staff lost their jobs when the package holiday company went into liquidation.

However, in a shock move, independent travel agent Hays Travel announced in October that it would buy all 555 stores in the UK.

Mrs Tolson said John and Irene Hays, owners of Hays Travel, deserve OBEs for what they have done.

The mother-of-three, who has worked in the travel industry for 18 years, said: "I fell out of love with the industry after what happened. I felt really let down.

"I was still wary after Hays took over but we went on a company induction and it made me remember that I love my job - there's just nothing nicer than sending people off on their perfect holiday.

"We're not fully operational yet but we are open for people to come in and we've already had customers bringing us chocolate, cakes and just popping in to say good luck."

She added: "I'm now extremely excited for the future and to have our store in White Rose open and running.

"I think they Mr and Mrs Hays deserve OBEs for what they have done.