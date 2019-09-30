These M&S Leeds colleagues devoted themselves to fundraising, Grease-style, for Macmillan

Work colleagues from M&S in Leeds helped Macmillan cancer care to fundraise through its recent World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, to support people living with cancer.

It was also the tenth anniversary of M&S Food’s headline partnership of the event.

Along with the coffee morning, M&S has collected cash through in-store activity, donating 10 per cent from sales of special Macmillan products, and by its cafés donating 5p from every coffee and slice of cake sold. Many stores also launched a Wall of Support for the first time this year, including a Leeds one, that is covered with inspirational messages.