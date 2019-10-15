These job trials in Leeds are only for the dead-icated
If you have ever fancied working in a cinema, and are one of the undead - now is your golden opportunity.
On October 18, Cineworld in Leeds will trial the hiring of zombies, following a ghouling selection process.
Trial shifts for the pale and petrifying will coincide with a much anticipated film release this month, Zombieland: Double Tap, starring Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin.
During the evening, each zombie will be tasked with a number of jobs, from serving customers drinks and snacks at concession stands to checking tickets and carrying out cleaning duties.
A Cineworld spookesperson said: “We are delighted to be the first business in the UK and Ireland to trial the employment of zombies.
“Cineworld offers fantastic career prospects and is a brilliant company to work for.
“We are proud to employ a diverse and inclusive workforce who create such an amazing cinema-going experience.”
Based on the success of this trial, to take place in 12 chosen cinemas across the UK, Cineworld is considering a nationwide roll-out of the scheme.
Brave cinema-goers are encouraged to visit one of the trial sites this week and share their experience on social media afterwards, using the hashtag #CineworldZombieScheme.
The trial on October 18 will take place from 5.15pm onwards.
Follow @Cineworld and tweet using #CineworldZombieScheme.