These are the most in demand IT jobs in Leeds

Leeds has been named as one of the top places in the UK to work in IT.

According to the CompTIA UK Tech Town Index – a first-of-its-kind examination of IT employment opportunities across the UK - Leeds is just behind Manchester and Bristol in terms of the quality of life for professionals.

Leeds takes bronze position in the Index which examined more than 200 towns and cities.

According to the report by leading IT trade association, CompTIA – which examined job opportunities, career progression and quality of living in the area for this report – Leeds boasts a thriving tech community. The city has posted 10,943 jobs in the last year and the overall IT job numbers are expected to grow 1.3% in the next year.

Amongst these job postings, in Leeds the most in-demand roles include .NET developers, software development engineers and Java software developers.

Another factor for Leeds’ podium position in the list was identified as the growth of new digital businesses in the area. In the five years between 2011 and 2016, Leeds achieved 138% growth in new digital businesses, and this speed of expansion is expected to continue as the region boosts its reputation as a tech magnet.

In addition to this, IT pros are expected to be paid £11,266 more per year than the national average, with the median salary sitting at £40,846. With the average cost of living sitting 20% below the national average, this combination creates opportunities for tech professionals in Leeds to achieve a good work-life balance.

Stuart Andrew, MP for Pudsey, Horsforth and Aireborough, commented: “I am delighted to learn that Leeds has been ranked third in the 2019 Tech Town Index. This is absolutely fantastic news and I am always very pleased to hear that Leeds is being recognised for being such a fantastic place to work and live in any industry, but especially in the tech industry which is growing by importance daily in the modern age.

“I am delighted to see the benefits of Leeds recognised in this report, including affordable housing and fantastic transport links as well as the astounding 138% growth Leeds has seen in new digital business. I am very proud of this and I am delighted that over 28,000 companies now call Leeds home.

“It is encouraging to hear that nearly 11,000 IT roles were advertised in Leeds last year and I am very hopeful that this growth as a tech hub in our fantastic city will long continue.”

In Leeds, the opportunities for IT jobs are not just with traditional technology companies, but rather with a wide spectrum of organisations offering a plethora of opportunities. The top employers in the region include the NHS, the University of Leeds and Leeds City Council.

Sales and Operations Director, Lloyd Devey at AppCheck Ltd., headquartered in Leeds, said: “Leeds has seen tremendous job growth in the tech industry over the last few years and it’s incredible to see this momentum continuing. The city can offer tech companies everything they need to start-up or scale-up including a vibrant community for networking, talented individuals coming from our redbrick university and state-of-the-art tech hubs.”

The full list is as follows:

1. Manchester

2. Bristol

3. Leeds

4. Birmingham

5. London

6. Cambridge

7. Edinburgh

8. Bath

9. Basingstoke

10. Reading