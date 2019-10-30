These are the latest Leeds jobs announced by Channel 4

The under-reconstruction Majestic building in Leeds city centre, which will be the headquarters for Channel 4

The TV company is advertising for five media-related roles which will be based at its national headquarters in City Square.

Channel 4 officially opened its new Leeds base earlier this month, although will not be fully operational until 2020.

The roles being advertised include a Senior Digital Producer, a Senior Editor, a Digital Producer and a Digital and Social Video Editor, all of which would be based at Channel 4's Digital Creative Unit.

The channel is also advertising Service Reliability Engineer within its Technology department.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All roles are offering a competitive salary and would be based at the channel's HQ in the refurbished Majestic building.