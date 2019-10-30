These are the latest Leeds jobs announced by Channel 4
Channel 4 has announced a new round of jobs ahead of its move to Leeds.
The TV company is advertising for five media-related roles which will be based at its national headquarters in City Square.
Channel 4 officially opened its new Leeds base earlier this month, although will not be fully operational until 2020.
The roles being advertised include a Senior Digital Producer, a Senior Editor, a Digital Producer and a Digital and Social Video Editor, all of which would be based at Channel 4's Digital Creative Unit.
The channel is also advertising Service Reliability Engineer within its Technology department.
Read More
All roles are offering a competitive salary and would be based at the channel's HQ in the refurbished Majestic building.
You can see more details here.