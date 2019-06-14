The Yorkshire Linen Company placed into administration: More than 130 people to lose jobs

Have your say

Over 130 people have lost their jobs after a chain of Yorkshire linen shops went out of business.

The Yorkshire Linen Company has been placed into administration.

The bedding retailer had 19 stores across the north of England, including in the Merrion Centre, Leeds.

A post on the company website confirms the administration process began yesterday (June 13).

The post read: "The Towel Rail Limited trading as Yorkshire Linen and Linen Warehouse has been placed into administration today, 13 June 2019. The Joint Administrators are Francis Graham Newton and Sarah Megan Rayment, partners at BDO LLP. The Company has ceased to trade with immediate effect.

"Creditors with claims against the Company should email BRNotice@bdo.co.uk in the first instance.

"Employees with questions regarding their employment should contact ERA Solutions. Contact details are as follows:

Email: enquiries@era-solutions.co.uk

Telephone: 01827 383 531"

The company said joint administrators will be writing to all creditors in the next few days with formal notification of their appointment.

Its closure comes four months after the firm shut eight stores as part of a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) designed to keep the business going.

Administrator BDO said the closure was down to challenges on the High Street.