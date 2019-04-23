Ten of the best events at this year's Leeds Digital Festival

The venues are booked, the speakers are ready and social media is abuzz with excitement.

This year’s Leeds Digital Festival gets under way today, with thousands of people expected to flock to scores of events across the city over the next week-and-a-half.

And here the Yorkshire Evening Post takes a look at 10 of the festival events most likely to get the city’s digital and tech sectors talking. They are:

Immersive Tech In The Built Environment: Engineering and design consultancy Arup provides an insight into how digital tools are being used to help transform buildings in the South Bank. Northern Monk Brew Co, Marshall Street, 2pm to 8pm on Thursday, April 25.

Sonic Symposium: A focus on music technology trends that will include a presentation from Heaven 17 and Human League star Martyn Ware. Clothworkers Centenary Concert Hall, University of Leeds School of Music, 6pm to 10pm on Friday, April 26.

The Next Generation Of Digital, Presented by Accenture: A discussion event that will look at how greater consumer awareness can help organisations make crucial business choices over the next 12 to 18 months. Lambert’s Yard, 5pm to 9pm on Friday, April 26.

Enabling Rapid Response For Brands Facing Social Media Crises: Learn how experts from Leeds-based social media risk firm Crisp identify and deal with emerging trends in online mentions. Crisp HQ, Central Square, Wellington Street, 5.30pm to 8pm on Monday, April 29.

Automating Healthcare: A look at the technological advances being made by healthcare-related companies. Womble Bond Dickinson (UK) LLP, 1 Whitehall Riverside, 8am to 10am on Tuesday, April 30.

Digital Body Painting: An interactive showcase of an electronic art project that has been run in indigenous communities in Brazil. Nexus, University of Leeds, 3.30pm to 4.30pm on Wednesday, May 1.

Protection Against The Future Of Cybercrime: Hosted by BJSS principal architect Jeff Watkins in association with Transition Partners, this event will look at the latest tools that people can use in the fight against cybercrime. BJSS, Coronet House, Queen Street, 5.30pm to 9pm on Wednesday, May 1.

Women In Leeds Digital: A full-day conference – aimed at both the city’s student population and its top professionals – that will celebrate the part played by women in the local digital sector. Nexus, University of Leeds, 9am to 5pm on Thursday, May 2.

The Northernlands Data & Start Up Summit: A data economy summit that will include talks by “creative and innovative voices” from both the Netherlands and the north of England. ODI Leeds, Munro House, 10am to 4pm on Thursday, May 2.

Nephos 100k Startup Challenge: Software vendor Nephos Solutions hears pitches from applicants whose business ideas could win cash investment and a minimum of 100 days of development time. Avenue HQ, 10-12 East Parade, 4pm to 6pm on Friday, May 3.

Looking ahead to the programme, Leeds Digital Festival director Stuart Clarke said: “The whole sector has come together again to showcase the incredible talent and innovation we have here in the digital capital of the North.”