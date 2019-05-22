Tech start-ups ready to hit the accelerator in Leeds

Have your say

Tech start-ups from as far afield as Spain and Canada are celebrating after winning places on a new Leeds-based digital health accelerator programme.

The Propel@YH programme has been commissioned by the Yorkshire & Humber Academic Health Science Network (AHSN) in partnership with NHS-owned digital specialists mHabitat.

Running over the course of six months, it will give support and guidance to half-a-dozen companies that are combining innovative healthcare services with a commitment to the Yorkshire and Humber region.

They were selected from a shortlist of 14 start-ups following an application process that included a pitching event at Co>Space North in Leeds’s Platform building.

Neville Young, director of enterprise and innovation for the Yorkshire & Humber AHSN, said: “I’m delighted to welcome these health tech start-ups as they take their places on the inaugural Propel@YH digital health accelerator.

“They’re about to embark on a six-month programme of masterclasses, surgeries and events focused on accelerating company growth and increasing their market presence.

“Core to this is developing a patient-centred, co-designed approach to their digital solutions with input from expert partner organisations and patient representatives.”

The successful start-ups are:

* Leeds-based DigiBete, which supports self-management and healthcare provision for patients and families living with type 1 diabetes through a clinically-approved digital video platform;

*Healthcare Engineering, a new start-up based in Huddersfield that is looking to revolutionise the delivery of frontline medicine with a patient-driven digital triage system;

*Leeds-based HeteroGenius, which specialises in bespoke and off-the-shelf software solutions in digital pathology, medical image analysis, machine learning and data mining;

*Madrid-based Medicsen, which aims to improve the management of diabetes through a combination of smart patch administration, glucose sensors and artificial intelligence;

*Medicspot, a London-based company delivering primary care via remote consultation stations and services in pharmacies;

*Toronto-based Scaled Insights, which recently chose Leeds as the site of its global headquarters and is looking to assist healthcare providers in personalising treatment using its innovative behavioural artificial intelligence tool.

Barry Singleton, from Scaled Insights, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be selected for the first Propel@YH cohort.

"It’s our belief that we can contribute to improving health outcomes for all, working alongside academics and clinicians, focused on personalisation, prediction, prevention and people-centred healthcare. It’s incredibly rewarding that the people behind

Propel@YH recognise the opportunity to facilitate our aspirations to co-create ‘tech for good’, and help us on our journey.”

The other start-ups that made it onto the programme’s shortlist will still receive an associate support package, which includes access to selected courses and sessions.