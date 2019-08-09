A much-loved fish and chip shop has gone on the market – and there’s a sweet treat for whoever takes it over.

For while The Blue Clam might look like a typical fish and chip shop from the roadside, lurking below is delightful ice cream parlour, complete with some of the tastiest and most unusual flavours around.

The Oldham Road business is a busy part of the local community.

The sprawling ‘Tardis’ style shop stretches over two floors and even boasts a rear garden area for customers to relax over their takeaway or linger while they savour delicious ‘gelato’, iced drinks and freshly ground coffee served up by Flurries, the ice cream parlour.

The double-edged business has become a firm favourite with locals and passers-by heading through Ripponden, and both The Blue Clam and Flurries have earned top ratings on Facebook.

Now business partners Neil Charles and Lee Argyle have decided the time is right to put the fish and chip shop and ice cream parlour - well-known for its novel flavours such as Jammie Dodger, Blue Bubblegum and multi-flavoured Unicorn - on the market.

It means there’s now a great chance for a new owner to step in to one of Ripponden’s most successful businesses and keep it going as it is or, if they prefer, to put their own stamp on the site.

Flurries ice cream parlous has become well-known for it's unusual flavours.

Neil and Lee took over the premises around two and a half years ago as a complete change of scene from having previously worked in IT. Despite not having any prior experience of running their own business, never mind a fish and chip shop, they quickly learned the ropes.

Neil said: “Both Lee and I feel we’ve done all we can to develop the business from what just the fish and chip takeaway shop.

“We decided to create the ice cream parlour and make it really special, with two ice cream display units packed with more than 20 flavours and comfortable tables and chairs for customers.

“While the fish and chip shop is all go with people wanting to be served as fast as possible, the ice cream parlour is far more relaxed and a place to sit and enjoy their gelato.

“But while we’ve enjoyed seeing the business grow, we are both now planning to return to our original IT careers.”

Ripponden sits on the route of the Calderdale Way, a 50-mile circular route around the Calderdale hills and valleys. It has a strong community feel with a busy schedule of local events, gala days and festivals which often attract visitors to the village.

The Oldham Road business is being sold through business specialists Leeds-based Ernest Wilson. A spokesman said: “This is a generously proportioned building that’s ideally located on the main road through this popular and much sought after Calderdale village.

“It’s a densely populated area and the business has a super reputation.

“There’s a secure lease and sensible overheads, and a healthy income, making it a really attractive prospect for new owners.”

As well as the front of shop areas, there are two separate preparation rooms, a staff area and, in the fish and chip shop, an impressive three pan island range.

To find out more about The Blue Clam or to browse dozens of businesses for sale, visit www.ernest-wilson.co.uk.