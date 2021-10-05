Supermarkets are in investors’ sights following the sale of Bradford-based Morrisons

The buyer Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) will likely pay £7 billion for Morrisons, after winning an auction process. Shareholders still get to vote on the deal later this month.

AJ Bell financial analyst Danni Hewson said that the market is now thinking about who might be next in the sights of a large potential bidder.

“Investors seem to be betting that this latest episode of supermarket sweep hasn’t rolled the end credits quite yet,” she said

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The battle to take over ended in a sale to a US private equity company.

“Morrisons might have sailed through the checkout and is now sitting in the bagging area waiting to see if the sale goes through but there are still two tempting morsels left on the shelf.

“Whilst most of the money seems to favour Sainsbury as the most likely target, there is much speculation that those private equity boffins might well be pawing over Tesco’s receipts.”

She added that one potential bidder might be Fortress, which lost the Morrisons auction to CD&R.