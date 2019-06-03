Sky Bet to move into new Leeds offices

Sky Betting & Gaming owner, The Stars Group, has confirmed it is to take on more than 130,000 sq ft of office space at Leeds’s Wellington Place development.

The group has pre-let the 134,000 sq. ft. of office space at 4 Wellington Place in its entirety.

The move will see Sky Betting & Gaming consolidate its more than 1,300 staff into one building from its current dual locations of Number 2 and Number 6 Wellington Place.

Number 4 Wellington Place is the latest phase of the successful 1.5m sq ft development which is home to the likes of Squire Patton Boggs and Shulmans.

Building work for the building began in October 2018 and once complete will offer 134,000 sq. ft of Grade A office, 22,000 sq ft retail and leisure space including potential for a rooftop terrace.

The Stars Group will occupy office space over seven floors and the move into the new building is understood to be due for completion on two years time.

Becs Cubbon, Chief People Officer at The Stars Group, said: “When it came to sourcing an office space to bring us all under one roof, it was absolutely the right choice for us to remain at Wellington Place.

“With ambitious growth plans and an exciting recruitment programme, we not only needed somewhere to house all our existing teams, but somewhere to give us the space to grow.

“As one of the city’s biggest employers, we’re excited to continue to invest in Leeds and its workforce.”

Karen Tyrrell, managing director of People and Culture at Sky Betting & Gaming, said: “When SBG moved to Leeds in 2010, we took space for just under 200 people on the ground floor of 2 Wellington Place.

“Today, SBG has more than 1,300 people, spread over two separate buildings and six floors in Leeds.

“Our new offices at 4 Wellington Place will see one team working together in a specially designed modern building with fantastic community aspects on offer to our employees, including bee keeping, free fitness sessions and wellbeing initiatives.”

MEPC’s development of Wellington Place has been one of the most high profile and successful commercial property developments in Leeds in recent years.

Number 12 Wellington Place has recently been announced with work expected to commence by the end of 2019. The building is available for pre-let and will provide 146,000 sq. ft of grade A, BREAAM excellent office accommodation, including up to 11,000 sq. ft of ground floor retail and leisure space.

An updated masterplan outlining plans for phase two of the development is expected to be unveiled this year.

Paul Pavia, Head of Development, MEPC, said: “Sky Betting & Gaming made Wellington Place its home back in 2010, and we’re thrilled to have seen its continued success and expansion as the development has grown.

“It’s apt that the company’s next chapter comes at a milestone moment in time for us at Wellington Place, as we embark on the start of the next phase of the development with the imminent ground breaking of 12 Wellington Place.

“We’d like to thank The Stars Group and Sky Betting & Gaming for helping to make the Wellington Place community what it is and we’re looking forward to seeing them settle into their new home in two years’ time.”

Sky Betting & Gaming, is one of Leeds’s largest employers and was spun out of the BSkyB corporation and has offices in Sheffield, Italy and Germany.