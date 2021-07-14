Amazon and Morrisons announced today (Weds July 14) that Prime members in Hunslet will be one of the first in the UK to experience a new same day Click & Collect service when shopping on the ‘Morrisons on Amazon’ store.

Customers will be able to choose Click & Collect as an option when they check out and select a one-hour time slot, before heading to the Morrisons on Amazon Click & Collect location at the store to collect their order. The service is included with Prime on orders over £40 and some slots could be available within the hour.

John Boumphrey, Amazon UK Country Manager, said: “We are committed to investing in ways for customers to get their grocery shop as conveniently as possible and Click & Collect from Morrisons on Amazon is a great new option for customers who want to pick up their groceries quickly and easily. Starting today in Hunslet, Leeds customers will be able to get their groceries in minutes without even leaving their car.”

Morrisons and Amazon have teamed up to offer Click and Collect at Hunslet. Picture: Guzelian.

David Potts, Morrisons Chief Executive, added: “The new Click and Collect service for Morrisons on Amazon is another important step forward in speed, convenience and choice for our customers and at the same time further broadens our relationship with Amazon."

Over the last year, the Morrisons on Amazon store has launched in hundreds of postcodes across the country, from London and Leeds to Glasgow and Swansea, giving millions of Prime members the option to shop Morrisons groceries from a dedicated store at Amazon.co.uk and the Amazon app.

How will it work?

Prime members benefit from same-day, one-hour collection slots from 8am to 6pm from the Morrisons Hunslet store, in as soon as one hour from ordering. The service is included with Prime for orders over £40 and £1.99 for orders under £40.

Once customers have placed their order and selected their collection slot, they will receive an email confirmation and a notification in the Amazon app with a link to ‘check in’. Customers then activate an “on my way” service, enabling their location tracking to reduce their wait time once they have arrived at the store.

Once customers have arrived, they’ll park in a designated Morrisons on Amazon Click & Collect parking spot where they will either wait for a Morrisons employee to bring their order out or go inside the store to collect, depending on which option they have chosen.