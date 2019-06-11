Sheffield-based Plusnet shines light on start-ups that are flourishing in uncertain times

The Sheffield-based internet service provider Plusnet is shining the spotlight on small firms in Yorkshire that have managed to flourish in difficult times.

Plusnet has drawn up a list of the “Humans of New Yorkshire” which profiles booming start-ups.

The businesses on the list include Dog & Bone Vintage, a vintage clothing store based in York. Other firms praised by Plusnet include Magic Rock Brewing in Huddersfield and OWT, a sustainable cafe in Leeds’ Kirkgate Market, which uses produce from local traders.

Nick Silverwood, Plusnet’s Head of Business, said: “Plusnet is a born and bred Yorkshire company and we wanted to shine a light on the amazing people that make this area so special.

“As a provider to so many small businesses in Yorkshire and beyond, this is our way of showcasing the amazing people that are redefining the perceptions of our home turf – less flat caps and more flat whites.”

New research from small business network Enterprise Nation, conducted in partnership with Plusnet, suggests that many Yorkshire businesses have outperformed their rivals in other regions so far this year.

The study found that around 43 per cent of Yorkshire SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) reported a better financial performance in the past six months.

Just 36 per cent of firms outside the region said their performance had improved over the same period.

Around 77 per cent of businesses in Yorkshire expect to grow their revenue in the next six months, compared with the national average of 72 per cent.

The study found that fashion and food ranked among the most popular start-ups in Yorkshire.

The founder of Enterprise Nation, Emma Jones MBE, said: “Yorkshire has always been an independent region and these findings show just how strong the start-up passion is across the county.

She added: “All the signs point to 2019 and beyond being a brilliant boom period for small businesses in the region, and the participants of Humans of New Yorkshire are a great example of how going solo can be a rewarding experience like no other.”